Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht's newly released "Farting Baba and Grandkids" is a fun and lighthearted adventure

"Farting Baba and Grandkids" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht, is about a zany mischief making grandmother and her adorable grandkids that find themselves in a stinky situation at school.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Farting Baba and Grandkids": an entertaining tale of mischief and mayhem at a school program. "Farting Baba and Grandkids" is the creation of published authors Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht.
The authors share, "Farting Baba and Grandkids is a laugh-out-loud comedy series written by five cousins with their "Baba," which means Grandma.
"You can always count on Baba to be up to playful pranks and shenanigans, causing hilarious commotion with her grandkids on all their escapades.
"Share some time reading with children to fill them with carefree lighthearted silliness!
"Enjoy the entertaining illustrations and join our family for some fun!"
"Written with kids, for kids, and by kids."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah D'Antonio, along with her granddaughters Emily and Kate Tracht, and Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio's new book, will have readers giggling from riotous havoc in the auditorium.
With a funny encounter at a school program and a host of affable characters, readers will find a comedic tale of witty fun within the pages of this enjoyable work.
Consumers can purchase "Farting Baba and Grandkids" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Farting Baba and Grandkids," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.