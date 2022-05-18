Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht's newly released "Farting Baba and Grandkids" is a fun and lighthearted adventure

"Farting Baba and Grandkids" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht, is about a zany mischief making grandmother and her adorable grandkids that find themselves in a stinky situation at school.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Farting Baba and Grandkids": an entertaining tale of mischief and mayhem at a school program. "Farting Baba and Grandkids" is the creation of published authors Deborah, Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio, and Emily and Kate Tracht.

The authors share, "Farting Baba and Grandkids is a laugh-out-loud comedy series written by five cousins with their "Baba," which means Grandma.

"You can always count on Baba to be up to playful pranks and shenanigans, causing hilarious commotion with her grandkids on all their escapades.

"Share some time reading with children to fill them with carefree lighthearted silliness!

"Enjoy the entertaining illustrations and join our family for some fun!"

"Written with kids, for kids, and by kids."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah D'Antonio, along with her granddaughters Emily and Kate Tracht, and Steven, Caleb and James D'Antonio's new book, will have readers giggling from riotous havoc in the auditorium.

With a funny encounter at a school program and a host of affable characters, readers will find a comedic tale of witty fun within the pages of this enjoyable work.

Consumers can purchase "Farting Baba and Grandkids" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Farting Baba and Grandkids," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

