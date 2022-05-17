22/05/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 9, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 19, 2022 trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")

[Formerly HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on February 18, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the common shares of Angel Wing Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Huntington Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

95,320,817 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL common shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: AWM (new) CUSIP Number: 03464G107 (new)

________________________________________

NEX Company:

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

[formerly eShippers Management Ltd. ("EPX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION – Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and

Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 16, 2022, the following details should have read as follows:

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

22/05/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 21, 2022, the Company's short form prospectus dated March 18, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 24, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$22,949,530 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Offering: 43,301,000 units (including exercise of the over-allotment option), with, each unit

consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Unit Price: $0.53 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.70 per share to March 24, 2027



Agents' Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,075,603.20 in cash, 284,310 Broker Units and

2,313,751 non-transferable Broker Warrants. Each broker unit consist of one

common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each broker's warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.53 for a 24-month

period.



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment option was partially exercised in at closing, resulting in the

issuance of 5,561,000 additional units and granted to cover the Agent's over-

allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,592,890 units (the "Debt Units") at a deemed price of $0.53 per Debt Unit to settle outstanding debt for $2,964,231. Each Debt Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.70 until March 24, 2027.

The Debt Units will be issued contemporaneously with the marketed public Offering. The issuance of the Debt Units is qualified by the Prospectus in respect of the Offering.

Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Unit # of Units Douglas Hurst Y $500,000 $0.53 943,396 units

Warrants: 943,396 common share purchase warrants to purchase 943,396 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 per share to March 24, 2027

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 and news releases dated March 7, 2022, March 9, 2022 and March 24, 2022.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a letter agreement dated April 28, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Avino Silver & Gold Mines Limited (the "Optionor") and Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Company"), whereby the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Olympic-Kelvin property consisting of eight crown granted claims and seven mineral claims located near Gold Bridge B.C. (the "Property"), subject to a 2.0% NSR, for an aggregate consideration of $100,000 in cash payments, 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.365 per share (the "Consideration Shares") and incurring $300,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2024. The Company may buy back 1% of the NSR for $750,000 and the remaining balance of the NSR can be purchased for $1,000,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, following the issuance of the final tranche of the Consideration Shares, the Company may grant the Optionor 750,000 share purchase warrants by December 31, 2024 (the "Warrants Payment"). The Warrants Payment is subject to future Exchange acceptance. The Company may also pay $1 million in cash to the Optionor (the "Discovery Payment") if the Company has defined and filed a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured and indicated mineral resource estimate equal to at least 500,000 gold-ounce equivalents on the Property prior to December 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 2, 2022.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 370,641 shares for Q1 at a deemed price of $0.245; 378,125 shares for Q2 at a deemed price of $0.24; 651,386 shares for Q3 at a deemed price of $0.139 and 824,999 shares for Q4 at a deemed price of $0.11, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated effective January 1, 2020.

Insider Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares John Holliday Y $6,000 $0.245 24,505



$6,000 $0.24 25,000



$6,000 $0.139 43,067



$6,000 $0.11 54,545









Spring Investments & Consulting Pty Ltd.

(Jonathan Spring) Y $20,000 $0.245 81,684



$20,000 $0.24 83,333



$20,000 $0.139 143,556



$20,000 $0.11 181,818









Canmore Financial Services Inc.

(Yuying Liang) Y $9,000 $0.245 36,758



$9,000 $0.24 37,500



$9,000 $0.139 64,600



$9,000 $0.11 81,818









Rayhan Nadarajah Y $6,000 $0.245 24,505



$6,000 $0.24 25,000



$6,000 $0.139 43,067



$6,000 $0.11 54,545









Lewis Marks Y $6,000 $0.245 24,505



$6,000 $0.24 25,000



$6,000 $0.139 43,067



$6,000 $0.11 54,545









Cameron McRae Y $25,000 $0.245 102,105



$25,000 $0.24 104,167



$25,000 $0.139 179,445



$25,000 $0.11 227,273

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 23, 2022, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 214 mining claims located near the town of Hearst, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue up to 650,000 common shares at $0.10 per share, 650,000 common share purchase warrants and to incur up to $1,000,000 in exploration expenses as a consideration for the Property. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.175 per share for a period of three (3) years from issuance. Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty, of which the Company will be able to buy back up to 50% for $1,000,000 during the first five years and for $1,500,000 to end of life.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2022.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 318,259 shares to settle outstanding debt for $384,215.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST, May 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange