Greenberg Traurig's Mark S. Weprin Named to City & State's '2022 Queens Power 100' List

Mark S. Weprin, a Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been named to City & State's 2022 "Queens Power 100" list.
According to the publication, the list recognizes the borough's politically influential people in law, business, government, nonprofits, education, and more.
Weprin represents clients in legislative and regulatory matters at various levels of government. He focuses on representing the New York real estate industry, as well as important corporate and not for profit organizations. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Weprin served as deputy secretary of legislative affairs for Andrew Cuomo, New York State governor, in addition to having served as a member of the New York City Council. He also served 15 years in the New York State Assembly.
About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its federal practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including Albany, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers' 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the United States.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
