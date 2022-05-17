Greenberg Traurig's Mark S. Weprin Named to City & State's '2022 Queens Power 100' List

Mark S. Weprin, a Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been named to City & State's 2022 "Queens Power 100" list.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark S. Weprin, a Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been named to City & State's 2022 "Queens Power 100" list.

According to the publication, the list recognizes the borough's politically influential people in law, business, government, nonprofits, education, and more.

Weprin represents clients in legislative and regulatory matters at various levels of government. He focuses on representing the New York real estate industry, as well as important corporate and not for profit organizations. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Weprin served as deputy secretary of legislative affairs for Andrew Cuomo, New York State governor, in addition to having served as a member of the New York City Council. He also served 15 years in the New York State Assembly.

