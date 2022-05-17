ñol

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

by PRNewswire
May 17, 2022 7:33 PM | 3 min read

 OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada



Private meetings



The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.



10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



3:50 p.m.

The Prime Minister will have a private audience with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.




Rideau Hall


1 Sussex Drive




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


4:05 p.m.

The Prime Minister and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will participate in a discussion on sustainable finance in combating climate change and building a net-zero economy.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity


7:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend a reception, hosted by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.




Rideau Hall


1 Sussex Drive




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

