Randall Reed, Planet Ford in Spring Surprise Spring ISD Teachers of the Year with New Ford, All-Inclusive Trip

Family-owned Texas dealership delivers dream prizes since 2014

SPRING, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randall Reed's Planet Ford in Spring, Texas presented the surprise of a lifetime for two Spring Independent School District Teachers on May 11, during the Spring ISD Employee Recognition Banquet held at Planet Ford Stadium. The family-owned Ford dealership helped honor the top two educators in the district. One teacher was handed the keys to a new Ford donated by Randall, Sherry, and Shelby Reed, and Planet Ford on I-45. Another award-winning teacher was presented with an all-inclusive vacation for two, also provided by the Reeds and Planet Ford.

Shawn Burns, General Manager and Operating Partner of Planet Ford was privileged to make both big announcements of the evening. The District Elementary Teacher of the Year and recipient of the new Ford courtesy of Planet Ford in Spring and the Reed family is "Drum roll," said Mr. Burns. "The winner is Olivia Ruiz!" The Northgate Crossing Elementary School educator was moved to tears of joy hearing her name.

Teaching since 1994, Mrs. Ruiz is a third-grade English Language Arts and Social Studies, and a highly involved mother of four children. "It's not easy. The road is rigorous," she shared in her essay. "Often our students take priority… there are times during a school year one feels like giving up. That's why teaching isn't a job. It is a calling." She says that her background as an emergent bilingual student also helps her relate to her students, their struggles, and wants to inspire all of her scholars. "I desire that my students will one day think back and realize that there was someone in their lives who pushed them to be better, who identified with them on a personal level, who gave them tools to learn, and awoke something in them to take them beyond the mere walls of their school."

The next amazing educator announced by Mr. Burns was Anita Foreman as Spring ISD's Secondary Teacher of the Year. On behalf of Planet Ford, Mr. Burns presented her with an all-inclusive vacation for two. Mrs. Foreman is a sixth-grade Reading Language Arts teacher at Wells Middle School. Teaching since 2015, she was inspired by seeing the impact her grandmother and aunts made on the students they taught and the community. "I teach to unlock hidden treasures that exist in my students," she said. "My WHY is my passion for education and love of students. It is the fuel that helps you stay up late grading papers, attend weekend professional development sessions on your days off, and plan lessons during your holiday breaks. I am forever grateful to all the teachers who inspired me and created the passion to create a better community, state, country, and ultimately, a better world through teaching."

The Reed family and Planet Ford team share that passion for education and community. "The past couple of years have been extra challenging for everyone, especially for our amazing educators," said Randall Reed, owner of World Class Automotive Group and Planet Ford. "In the face of it all, they continue to rise above and beyond not only in teaching the required curriculum, but in helping to shape the lives of our young peoples' futures and our community." Shelby Reed, President of World Class Automotive Group, agrees. "With all they are charged with and opt-in to do on top of that, we're thankful we can be part of recognizing our educators' outstanding work with the gift of a new Ford and a much-deserved dream getaway."

Spring ISD's Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding educators for their passion and commitment to excellence in education. Each Spring ISD school selects a campus Teacher of the Year, who is invited to submit written materials to be considered as a finalist for the district's Teacher of the Year. A selection committee chooses an Elementary and a Secondary Teacher of the Year to represent the district.

"We're excited to be part of celebrating all of the dedicated teachers, again," said Mr. Burns. "Since 2014, this is one special way we can show our Planet Ford family cares about their never-ending hard work."

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

District Teacher of the Year and winner of new Ford from Planet Ford in Spring

District Teacher of the Year and winner of all-inclusive vacation courtesy of Planet Ford in Spring

Shawn Burns, General Manager/Operating Partner of Planet Ford, presenter of new Ford and vacation

ABOUT PLANET FORD: Planet Ford, located at 204031 I-45 in Spring, Texas, is family-owned by Randall, Sherry, and Shelby Reed. It offers new Fords, Certified Pre-Owned, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Parts, Service, and Collision Departments. Planet Ford is an award-winning dealership recognized with multiple Ford Triple Crowns, President's Awards, and community service honors. The Ford dealership is known for its quality service, selection, dedication to customer satisfaction, and is a strong proponent of community. PlanetFord.com.

Media Contact

Jodie Morris, World Class Automotive Group, (281) 719-3756, social@wcao.net

SOURCE Planet Ford