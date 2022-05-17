Castrol, a BP Company, Gains Global View of its Supply Chain by Selecting Kinaxis

The integrated energy company to bring concurrent planning across all business functions

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. KXS, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Castrol, a BP company, one of the world's leading lubricants brands, has selected Kinaxis for increased transparency across its supply chain to drive agility and accuracy.

Castrol manufactures premium lubricants and serves customers in the automotive, industrial, energy, and marine sectors. Shifting from product manufacturing to more integrated solutions, Castrol recognized a need for a flexible planning platform to better anticipate customer needs, integrate agility and build resiliency across its global supply chain network.

With an initial focus in North and South America, Castrol intends to expand use of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform globally in a phased roll out that will deliver demand and supply planning capabilities alongside a more mature S&OP process. Castrol joins a growing number of high-performance companies who are adopting the Kinaxis industrial ecosystem.



"Helping companies, like Castrol, who work to lead innovation across a variety of industries; commercial, personal and industrial, is what we at Kinaxis do best," said John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis. "Providing insight into every aspect of a company's supply chain gives its planners the confidence to make fast and informed decisions, prevent problems and be agile to change. We are so excited to work with Castrol in making their supply chain as smooth as possible."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c7175.html