Essence SmartCare's Care@Home Solution to be Installed in DOMPLUS Groupe's Independent Living Residences Across France

Implementation of Aging-in-Place Platform, with AI-Based Advanced Fall Detection and Activity Monitoring, Enables DOMPLUS to Provide Increased Peace of Mind to Residents and Carers at its Retirement Facilities

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions, part of Essence Group, today announced that its Care@Home telecare services platform has been selected by DOMPLUS Groupe, one of France's leading registered providers of social housing, for implementation in its independent-living and retirement facilities across the country.

This implementation is the culmination of an extensive process between Essence SmartCare and DOMPLUS Groupe to develop a unique combination of sensors and telecare services designed to meet the specific requirements of the French Ministry for Solidarity and Health's Anti-Fall Plan for the Elderly (Plan antichute des personnes âgées).

"We are delighted to be partnering with DOMPLUS for this essential project, providing seniors and vulnerable individuals across France access to advanced telecare services that can significantly improve their lives and overall feeling of safety," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "Together, we are working to fulfil our joint mission of introducing the next generation of telecare and telehealth services that allow people to continue living their lives independently and with dignity."

Essence's Care@Home aging-in-place platform comprises an integrated suite of services, including MDsense, the first multi-dimensional fall detection solution for elderly and vulnerable populations. The non-wearable, wireless, battery-powered solution provides round-the-clock monitoring and enables caregivers to respond to events faster by eliminating the risk of missed falls or false alerts.

"Today more than ever, it is crucial to implement solutions that not only help our aging population to continue to live at home more safely, but also bring peace of mind to their families with the assurance their loved ones are receiving all the necessary attention," said Serge Bizouerne, President of DOMPLUS Group. "Together with Essence, we have introduced an offering combining social and technological innovations that will assist users in their daily lives and act as a vital support for their caregivers."

Essence's LTE-enabled Care@Home platform was selected by DOMPLUS as the technology of choice for the national rollout, providing a seamless health monitoring solution that enables seniors to live independent lives while providing their caregivers and families with greater peace of mind.

"Essence SmartCare continues to expand into new global markets, introducing solutions and services that substantially improve the provision of care for those who need it most," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are proud that DOMPLUS has joined the ranks of valued partners who share our commitment to providing peace of mind and improving the lives of seniors and vulnerable populations."

Essence SmartCare will be presenting the Care@Home and MDsense solutions at the SANTEXPO conference in Paris, 17-19 May, Stand #N59; and at the Health Plus Care trade show in London, 18-19 May, Hall N11-N16, Stand #K31.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About DOMPLUS

For more than 20 years, DOMPLUS Groupe has made it its daily mission to place people at the center of its expertise, allowing its users to regain control on their own lives. There is a DOMPLUS service for every aspect of the users' life: living place and mobility, employee services, health and patient pathway, social protection and vulnerable people protection.

For more information: www.domplus-groupe.fr

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com

(+1) 469-297-2515

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essence-smartcares-carehome-solution-to-be-installed-in-domplus-groupes-independent-living-residences-across-france-301547704.html

SOURCE Essence SmartCare