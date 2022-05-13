PROFESSIONAL PERFORMERS IN CANADA VOTE TO RATIFY RENEWAL OF COMMERCIAL CONTRACT

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Professional performers in Canada who make commercials have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a one-year renewal of their contract with the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA). The renewal agreement will be in effect from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

"Canada's principal advertisers recognize the value ACTRA performers bring to every commercial production," said Marie Kelly, ACTRA National Executive Director and Lead Negotiator. "This one-year renewal contract will provide stability in the commercial industry. We look forward to continuing to work with the Association of Canadian Advertisers to simplify and modernize the agreement."

The contract, known as the National Commercial Agreement (NCA), establishes the terms and conditions for on- and off-camera performers engaged in English-language commercial production. It was ratified by the ACA's Board of Directors on May 2, 2022. A two per cent increase to all fees and rates will take effect June 1, 2022. The Local and Regional (L&R) Commercial Addendum is also part of the renewal.

"I am pleased ACTRA members have voted to ratify the one-year renewal of our National Commercial Agreement," continued Kelly. "For almost 60 years, union members have made commercials through the NCA. With this renewal, that will continue be the case – performers deserve to be paid fairly to work safely in a stable industry."

All terms and conditions under the current agreement will remain in full force until the renewal agreement takes effect.

About ACTRA

ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) is the national union of professional performers working in English-language recorded media. ACTRA represents the interests of over 28,000 members across the country – the foundation of Canada's highly acclaimed professional performing community.

SOURCE ACTRA National

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c9161.html