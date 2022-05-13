Prancer Enterprise and HTC Global Services have entered into a partnership agreement to provide fully managed cloud security solutions

HTC Global Services (HTC) and Prancer Enterprise (Prancer) have entered into a partnership agreement to provide fully managed cloud security solutions for global enterprises and public sector organizations. Under this partnership, Prancer will manage the cloud security management and HTC will deliver the cloud migration and cloud-native projects for organizations. This includes providing comprehensive security monitoring, detection, and response services.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HTC Global Services (HTC) and Prancer Enterprise (Prancer) have entered into a partnership agreement to provide fully managed cloud security solutions for global enterprises and public sector organizations. Under this partnership, Prancer will manage the cloud security management and HTC will deliver the cloud migration and cloud-native projects for organizations. This includes providing comprehensive security monitoring, detection, and response services.

HTC is a leading System Integrator of cloud-native solutions. We believe that cloud has emerged as the fabric on which ecosystems of the future are being built. It is no longer a choice but an imperative for smart businesses. We help build these ecosystems of the future by harnessing the power of the cloud. We design business-specific yet scalable solutions in the new hyper-scaled world. From adoption to migration to cybersecurity, across industries, we are positioned to provide flexible, cost-effective, outcome-driven cloud solutions to help organizations offer unique experiences to the end customers.

Prancer is a leading provider of cloud security solutions with Shift Left strategies. Prancer's mission is to provide the highest levels of security and compliance for organizations embracing the cloud. Prancer's platform is purpose-built to provide comprehensive visibility and control over an organization's cloud environment. Prancer's technology is used by some of the world's largest organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and leading managed service providers. Prancer is the only cloud security solution provider with offensive security tools for developers.

The partnership focuses on developing new services and capabilities an end-to-end solution to manage their cloud and cloud security environment. The partnership also focuses on training HTC global engineers, both sales and delivery, to work with the Prancer cloud security solution. "HTC is committed to providing our customers with the highest levels of security and compliance," said Srikara, Global Head of Cloud, Infra and Cybersecurity Practice, HTC Global Services. The training will help build expertise and improve SLAs for organizations.

Prancer's solution provides a fully managed security and compliance experience on cloud with the patented product, continuous compliance, and monitoring of cloud infrastructure and threat detection and response. Prancer provides a single pane of glass for security findings across the infrastructure and cloud applications, giving security professionals an easier time to focus on what matters, rather than struggling with false positives findings.

"Prancer is excited to partner with HTC to provide the highest levels of security and compliance for organizations," said Farshid, CEO of Prancer. "The partnership will help us expand our managed services portfolio and allow us to leverage our expertise in cloud security to help organizations achieve higher security posture and eliminate risk and demonstrate a clear ROI" said Ravi Kathirvelu, Chief Revenue Officer at Prancer

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. For more information visit https://www.htcinc.com

Prancer Enterprise (https://www.prancer.io ) provides shift-left strategies and tools for cloud security, cloud compliance, and cloud validation. These tools are focused on the developer's empowerment in the DevSecOps process. Prancer provides Security Automation as Code, Static code analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Cloud live resources. The latest offering Prancers has announced is the patented technology for penetration testing as code (PAC). Prancer Security offers a set of tools and services to automate Security Requirements in the Cloud Provisioning process keeping Security Policy at the center of Security Automation as Code design.

