WHITE ROCK SKIN AND LASER JOINS DERMAPURE

Represents seventh clinic in British Columbia for Dermapure Group

MONTREAL , May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dermapure Group ("Dermapure") is pleased to announce its partnership with Dr. Albert Lamprecht, M.B., Ch.B., CCFP (EM) and his team at White Rock Skin and Laser. Located in Surrey, BC, White Rock Skin and Laser is recognized as a leading medical aesthetic clinic and advanced laser centre. This partnership allows the Group to strengthen its position in the British Columbia market with a seventh location and in particular in the Surrey region where Dermapure is already present with the Sereno Wellness and Spa location which joined in March 2022.

With over 30 years of experience and over a decade of injectable expertise, Dr. Albert Lamprecht is highly sought after for his skills in facial rejuvenation and restoration using neuromodulators and fillers. Dr. Lamprecht is well-known in the community as a Family Physician in White Rock and Emergency Physician at Peace Arch Hospital. He is currently the Head of Department, Emergency Medicine at Peace Arch Hospital and serves as an active member of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Dr. Lamprecht and his team at White Rock Skin and Laser to the Dermapure family. Dr. Lamprecht upholds an exceptional reputation in the industry and it is an honour that he believes in our concept and chose to partner with us" said Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"I believe in a personalized approach for each patient. My goal is to provide safe and effective treatment options whilst considering each individual's unique medical history and aesthetic wishes. In partnering with Dermapure, my patients will have access to a broader range of treatment options to provide them with the optimal results" said Dr. Lamprecht.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Lamprecht join our growing group of top physicians. Dr. Lamprecht shares the same values that are key to our organization and brand. With a future combination with our other recent partnership in Surrey, BC, it will enable us to create a large, state-of-art clinic under Dr. Lamprecht's leadership offering a broad range of services. Thanks to this new partnership, we continue on our mission to develop the best network of premier aesthetic medicine clinics across Canada" said Francis Maheu, CEO and Co-Founder of Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of.

About Dermapure

The Dermapure Group is a network of aesthetic medicine clinics specializing in rejuvenation that offers comprehensive treatment plans combining advanced technologies, cosmeceuticals and nutritional supplements to prevent the signs of aging. With its unique consultation process, Dermapure offers targeted solutions to improve all aspects of skin on the face and body. A "Gym for the Skin" where patients have the confidence to achieve natural results. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on two very promising segments: aesthetic medicine with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands, as well as its Functionalab professional skin care line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies. With its evolution in two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings innovation and know-how to each of the professional and retail markets:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering an approach to skin care that combines cutting-edge technologies with Functionalab and SkinCeuticals cosmeceutical products.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2021.

For more information on the Functionalab Group and our brands, visit: www.functionalabgroup.com.

SOURCE Dermapure Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c8560.html