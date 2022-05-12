After Signing Contract Worth More Than 1 Million Euros, 4-Soft is Opening a New Investment Round

4-Soft specializes in data encryption management and hosting

AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based 4-Soft , which specializes in data encryption management and hosting, is opening a new investment round after signing a 1.300.000€ contract with a Saudi Arabian company.

The new round of 3.500.000€ will support the continuous development of 4-Soft's cutting-edge data centralization Phantera System. The system enables data to be encrypted, stored and shared in a wholly enhanced and decentralized environment, ensuring data security and identity, and it unlocks the full potential of Web 3.0.

The Phantera System is built in a way that allows the integration of an already existing system, as well as the implementation of new software that is under development. As a result, 4-Soft has two business models: integration of systems into a current system or selling APIs to developers.

4-Soft's ultimate goal is to replace the current server providers with its systems, which provide increased security and core changes to systems used since the 1980s. The all-in-one solution 4-Soft provides has been tested since 2019, during which safety and the speed deficit of the system was improved.

By directly encrypting any kind of data using its own Y-GEN protocol, Phantera ensures any data sent through its APIs are secured from the get-go. 4-Soft's APIs are optimized with speed, security and flexibility in mind. This helps businesses save time in scaling their software while keeping it secure and future-ready.

4-Soft developed the Phantera APIs to enable data decentralization needed by companies and enterprises to adapt to Web 3.0. They're currently targeting software developers and software companies and will further develop APIs until every sector that uses the internet is covered – from banking to refrigerators.

Nejc Paradiž, 4-Soft's CEO, said, "I'm delighted with the progress we made over the past years, not only from the development side of things but also from the revenue side. For us, it was important to open the investment round after we got traction and the Saudi Arabia investment opened a whole new level of opportunities for us. I think that with a contract worth more than a million Euros yearly before we have even developed the final version of our system, we overachieved on that front. The next big milestone for us will be closing the round and focusing solely on the development and revenue side of the business. The future looks bright and we are working at full capacity to enter the highly competitive market with a product that outdoes the rest."

For more information and to invest now, visit 4-soft.com .

About 4-Soft

4-Soft is a Web 3.0 company aiming to make the internet a safer place for new and exciting adventures. It develops data encryption, management and storage solutions that achieve unprecedented safety levels by using a unique formula.

About Comms Factory

Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media as economically as possible.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-signing-contract-worth-more-than-1-million-euros-4-soft-is-opening-a-new-investment-round-301546246.html

SOURCE 4-Soft