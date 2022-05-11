Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board Sign Another Partnership at Arabian Travel Market

Discover the dazzling landscapes in Azerbaijan this summer

Over 338,000 searches were performed on Wego in Q1 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Azerbaijan Tourism Board partner for the third year running to provide a great experience for travelers.

Wego and Azerbaijan are inviting the travelers to discover the dazzling landscapes in Azerbaijan, engage in an array of summer and family activities and explore Baku's beaches through a tailored campaign offering tips and guides on the best places to see and things to do which will run across all marketing channels.

There has been an increased demand for this favorite destination for MENA travelers. With its lovely weather, beautiful architecture, traditional cuisine, and hospitable people, it has so much to offer and makes it so popular for many.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: "We are partnering with Azerbaijan Tourism Board for the third year running and we're excited to sign the agreement at one of the leading travel events in the region, Arabian Travel Market. Azerbaijan continues to be an all-time favorite destination for all travelers and sees a great demand from our users. We look forward to increasing the bookings to the country through our large user base."

A lot of airlines in the region have resumed flights to Baku, and it is just a couple of hours away from most destinations, so its proximity makes it one of the top weekend and holiday destinations.

Our data shows that the duration of stay ranges between 4 and 7 days and solos are dominating the searches with 78 %, followed by couples 13% and families 9%.

We also recorded around 338,000 searches and continue to see a surge as we approach summer.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: "We are happy to join forces with Wego once again to raise awareness about Azerbaijan as a wonderful tourism destination. Our efforts have proven to be successful with more than 22 000 travellers from the GCC in the first quarter of 2022 alone. There is so much to be discovered for those who have not yet visited our beautiful destination, while many new touristic experiences await those who have already been to Azerbaijan."

The sandy beaches along the Caspian are an excellent place to spend the summer. Travelers also get to enjoy the sunset and walk on the beautiful seaside promenade, with the incredible views and architecture.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815345/PIV1131925_Image.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wego-and-azerbaijan-tourism-board-sign-another-partnership-at-arabian-travel-market-301544521.html

SOURCE Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board