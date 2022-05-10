CWB Franchise Finance partners with Odd Company Brewing

EDMONTON, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance (CWB), a CWB Financial Group partner company, is proud to announce a new partnership with Odd Company Brewing (Odd Company) that supports the Edmonton-based business' growth and expansion. A development loan and streamlined financing at rates and terms to enable construction of the brewery's new production facility will support the company's overall aim to increase wholesale market supply.

"Odd Company is a strong business with a plan to grow, and we're excited to help them reach their goals," says Cam Moser, Senior Manager, Craft Brewery Finance with CWB Franchise Finance. "Bringing a new production facility to life takes creativity and problem-solving. We're passionate about this industry, confident their business will benefit from our personalized approach, and eager to see this investment capital become a big part of how Odd Company achieves future success."

"The growth of Odd Company will be made possible by our new relationship with CWB," says John Toman, the brewery's owner. "The ability to acquire a building large enough to accommodate new equipment, increased production and future expansion means more of our product will reach more beer-lovers. With CWB, we know we have a financial services partner that not only has a specialized understanding of the brewing industry, but one that will support our business going forward."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record. To date, over $3.5 billion has been invested in the Canadian hotel and restaurant space, with more than 900 clients with upwards of 2,200 property locations over 20 years.

About Odd Company Brewing

Here at Odd Company, we're all about experimentation. Our brewers are chemists who started brewing as a hobby in the garage. Equal parts mad science and fine art, our beers deliver creative quality. Small batch brews mean something new every time you visit.

SOURCE CWB Franchise Finance

