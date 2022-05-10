CUB Alerts Illinois Consumers: Apply Now for Utility Bill Assistance Before May 31 Deadline

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an expensive summer ahead, the Citizens Utility Board urges consumers to apply for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding before its May 31 deadline.
CUB, a nonprofit consumer watchdog group, also announced that it is holding joint online events this week with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to educate consumers about LIHEAP, who is eligible and how you apply by the May 31 deadline.
CUB and DCEO experts will be on hand to answer your questions about the application process in these live virtual events:
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 (in English). Register here or watch live on CUB's Facebook page.
- 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 (in Spanish). Register here or watch live on CUB Espanol's Facebook page.
Households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for LIHEAP funding. To apply or learn more about LIHEAP, call the LIHEAP hotline at 1-877-411-9276 or contact your Local Administering Agency or Community Action Agency (visit the DCEO website to find yours).
"We urge customers who are struggling to afford their bills to check now to see if they're eligible for LIHEAP and, if so, apply for the available funding before May 31," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said.
Visit CUBHelpCenter.com for more resources on energy assistance, tips on cutting your bills and your rights to avoid disconnection.
CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.
