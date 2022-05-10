Robin Autopilot and Lawn Buddy Launch New Solution Allowing Landscapers to Deploy Robotic Mowers Faster and More Efficiently

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and robots-as-a-service (RaaS), has teamed up with Lawn Buddy to launch a new offering that integrates RaaS with Lawn Buddy's lawn and landscaping business management software. The Robin Autopilot fleet management system for robotic mowers will now be fully integrated with Lawn Buddy's app allowing users to track robo mowers on the job, monitor robo ware, and connect business owners to their Lawn Shop, where users can access wholesale pricing on parts needed for repair.
The combination of Lawn Buddy's web and mobile-based software with Robin Autopilot's multi-manufacturer platform, which includes RaaS hardware and software, proprietary products such as robotic doors, and total-solution financing, marketing, training and other support, will enhance the ability of landscape service providers to have everything they need to run a profitable and growing RaaS business.
"This is a milestone for the advancement of robots-as-a-service in the lawn maintenance and landscaping industry," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Robin Autopilot. "Now, our users will be able to take advantage of the benefits of Lawn Buddy technology to virtually manage their crews in the field, simplify the invoicing process, and improve customer relationship management. We are pleased to offer these additional benefits to our users as we continue to expand and help landscapers throughout the US grow their businesses by providing complete, eco-friendly solutions."
"At Lawn Buddy, our mission is to provide business owners the advanced tools and technology to spend less time managing and more time working to build their businesses," said Steven Werner, Chief Executive Officer of Lawn Buddy. "We are proud to join with Robin Autopilot in their efforts to bring the benefits of innovative business management software and robotic mowing solutions to a growing number of lawn and landscaping professionals across the US."
About Robin Autopilot
Robin Autopilot's mission is to make lawn care eco-friendly and reliable while improving the health and appearance of commercial and consumer lawns using the power of autonomous lawnmowers. Through a subscription-based platform, member companies receive everything they need to run a robots-as-a-service (RaaS) business, including proprietary products (software, operating manual, robotic door for homes with fences, and more), as well as non-proprietary products (marketing program, training and support, and financing for robots and doors).
About Lawn Buddy
Based in Wichita, Kansas, Lawn Buddy is the technology partner of lawn care professionals. Lawn Buddy helps businesses automate invoicing and billing, streamline job scheduling, and keep their customers, crews, and office on the same page. Lawn Buddy's apps are compatible with all devices, allowing business owners to keep their office where they need it – when they need it. Features include job scheduling, route optimization, project estimation, bidding, automatic invoicing, crew management and more. With Lawn Buddy, you get a team of experts that support your business and enable growth from the day you start to the day you retire.
For more information, contact:
Ellen Bruno, VP, Operations, Robin Autopilot
574-524-0364
ellen@robinautopilot.com
SOURCE Robin Autopilot
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.