Mercy Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an "A" for the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercy Medical Center has received an "A" grade in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy's achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Mercy was one of 7 hospitals in Maryland and one of only 2 hospitals in Baltimore City to receive an "A," ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

Mercy Medical Center has also received Leapfrog's "A" rating in the spring and fall of 2021. The 2022 distinction follows on the heels of Mercy's recognition by Healthgrades last year as among America's 250 Best Hospitals, in recognition of providing excellent care in a number of medical specialties, including (neurology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and women's services.)

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

"Patient safety is paramount to achieving the best possible outcomes for all those whom we treat. Despite the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy has excelled, as Leapfrog's latest recognition indicates," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

"As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Mercy Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "An 'A' Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Mercy Medical Center's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

About Mercy Medical Center

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 183-licensed bed acute care university-affiliated teaching hospital. Mercy has been recognized as a top Maryland hospital by U.S. News & World Report; a Top 100 hospital for Women's Health & Orthopedics by Healthgrades; and is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet Hospital. Mercy Medical Center is part of Mercy Health Services (MHS), the parent of Mercy's primary care and specialty care physician enterprise, known as Mercy Personal Physicians, which employs more than 200 providers with locations in Baltimore, Lutherville, Overlea, Glen Burnie, Columbia and Reisterstown. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook, Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.

Media Contact

Dan Collins, Mercy Medical Center, 4103329714, dcollins@mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center