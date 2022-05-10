Eighteen Capital Group Hires Sandi Dumas as Director of Compliance and Development

Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) is pleased to welcome Sandi Dumas as a Director of Compliance and Development. Ms. Dumas will provide taxation and compliance solutions across the company's diverse real estate portfolio.

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) today announced that Sandi Dumas has joined the private equity firm as Director of Compliance and Development. Ms. Dumas was most recently director of talent development at a full-service property management firm. She brings more than 20-years of experience in talent development, operations support, and revenue analysis.

In the new role, Ms. Dumas will spearhead and implement solutions for federal, state, and local taxation; maintain compliance with industry regulations; and monitor emerging trends for all corporate and individual property functions for more than 100 investment entities across Eighteen Capital Group's diverse real estate portfolio in 22 markets across 15 states.

Ms. Dumas has held several director positions in talent development and operations support over the last two decades, as well as in revenue analysis. She spent more than a dozen years as a national talent manager with one of the largest privately held residential and commercial real estate firms in the country.

"Sandi's strategic thinking, hands-on approach, and extensive people skills make her an asset to our company," said Isaac Gortenburg, President of 18CG. "In a short time, she has already proven to be a tremendous resource for all of us, and we look forward to Sandi's continued success at Eighteen Capital Group."

In her new role as Director of Compliance and Development, Ms. Dumas will ensure that the interests of employees, capital partners, and clients remain at the forefront. She is also tasked with providing constant support while striving to continuously improve the 18CG portfolio of high-quality properties across diverse submarkets.

"I'm very excited to join the Eighteen Capital Group family," said Ms. Dumas. "This team has a well-earned reputation for taking care of its residents and its employees, and I am eager to help further their mission."

Ms. Dumas, who graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration will be based in Denver, Colorado, where she lives with her husband and two children.

About Eighteen Capital Group

Eighteen Capital Group(18CG) is a Leawood, Kansas-based real estate firm, which specializes in the acquisition, transformation, and management of multifamily properties. The firm's diverse real estate portfolio includes nearly 7,000 apartment units in 22 markets across 15 states. Learn more at https://www.18cg.com.

Media Contact

Maria Coder, Eighteen Capital Group, 954-379-2115, maria@redbanyan.com

SOURCE Eighteen Capital Group