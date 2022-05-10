PÜR announces its NEW PÜR Beauty Pro Insider Community for Beauty Professionals

PÜR Beauty, the beauty brand known for clean, multitasking, mineral-based skincare-infused beauty products, announces the PÜR Beauty Pro Insider Program, a new community for beauty professionals.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PÜR Beauty, the beauty brand known for clean, multitasking, mineral-based skincare-infused beauty products, announces the Pro Insider Program, a new community for beauty professionals. This exclusive program features a 20-to-30% discount for beauty industry insiders.

"At PUR, we are always striving to do more and help our community," says Global Education Director Lynette Cole. "We are committed to clean, good-for-your-skin products that beauty professionals are proud to use for themselves and their clients. We are excited to now provide a discount to help offset the expense of being a beauty industry professional."

The PÜR Beauty Po Insider Program invites beauty professionals to apply with their credentials for a 20-to-30% discount, exclusive promotions and product tutorials, and monthly Pro Insider emails. The discount is designed to help beauty professionals keep their kits stocked with staples like 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder and is applicable to up to $1,000 off product per year. Industry insiders like eligible makeup artists, salon professionals, and currently enrolled makeup and cosmetology students may provide their credentials on the easy-to-use Beauty Pro Insider landing page to receive their personal login. Eligible beauty professionals may also apply via mail by sending their application to:

PÜR BEAUTY PRO INSIDER COMMUNITY

6120 Powers Ferry Rd. NW

Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30339

In addition to the discount, members of the Beauty Pro Insider Program will receive a monthly email from PÜR, exclusive Beauty Pro promos via email and text, access to membership events, and unlimited product education.

To learn more about our award-winning, skincare-infused beauty products, visit purcosmetics.com.

About PÜR Beauty™

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer, PÜR Beauties good-for-you products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multi-tasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the innovative line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skin care solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. Breathe easy knowing that we formulate cruelty-free products that never contain parabens, gluten, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and SLS. At PÜR, we've done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create the best in makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skin care products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Cook, PÜR Beauty, 6783033088, kcook@astralbrands.com

