POD DIGITAL MEDIA SECURES ADVERTISING RIGHTS TO ESPAT TV PODCASTS

PDM Continues to Champion Deals to Expand Podcast Offerings
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, announced today it has secured the exclusive rights to podcast advertising inventory from ESPAT TV, a premium gaming content provider. The partnership will allow advertisers to target esports fans across the board including multi-cultural podcasts. Pod Digital Media welcomes over fifteen podcasts such as Enthusiast Gaming.
"This partnership comes at the perfect time to expand PDM's network offerings with more content and in-demand talent," says Gary Coichy, CEO & Founder of Pod Digital Media. "We're looking forward to working closely with ESPAT TV to connect esports podcasters with the right advertisers. We've seen the success of target advertising through PDM and are thrilled to welcome EPAT TV to our family."
In 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue, By 2025, analysts predict the industry will generate more than $260 billion in revenue. ESPAT TV is a production and content representation collective, where talent comes first. The group consists of exceptional directors and writers, working with the gaming sector to develop premium content including features, television, commercials, representation/distribution, or brand integrated content.
"We are excited to partner with Pod Digital Media, to connect culture and esports fans with leading advertisers. Pod Digital Media is the leader in multicultural advertising, and we chose them to handle the advertising rights of our shows because they are embedded in culture and understand our podcaster's unique needs," says Dante Simpson, ESPAT TV CEO.
About Pod Digital Media
Pod Digital Media (PDM), based in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network. PDM exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal and special investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, reaching primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments, to place ads on their shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.
Media Contact:
Dara Kaplan
Wunderlich Kaplan Communications
Dara@wkc.rocks
SOURCE Pod Digital Media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.