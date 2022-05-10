T-ROC EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO REACH MID-MARKET WITH TWO STRATEGIC NEW HIRES

MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces the expansion of its new business development team to reach mid-market retail and technology industries with two new business development executive hires. T-ROC has named Telsys Tarallo as Vice President of Business Development and Adam Patterson as Business Development Representative. Their positions will play a critical role in expanding the growth of T-ROC in the middle-market segment of businesses, supporting the global company's mission to execute people and technology solutions for companies.
Tarallo was part of the T-ROC family prior, coming on-board as the Director of Marketing, supporting the company through a brand refresh, new website, and a successful lead generation marketing campaign. Patterson previously sold staffing services in the IT and healthcare industries and in his role will develop new relationships, add new business, and create solutions to drive revenue. They join the company which is 7,000 T-ROCers strong with more than 20,000 gig force workers around the world.
"We're thrilled to welcome these two executives to our business development team and are confident they'll excel in their positions," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "T-ROC continues to grow every day and our clients are the ones who benefit most from high-quality solutions and innovative technology that surpasses what other companies are doing."
Job candidates seeking to join T-ROC can find more information and submit their resume by visiting, Jobs.TROCglobal.com.
To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)
T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.
