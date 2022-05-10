The Penthouse Clubs to Begin Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Penthouse Clubs Global Licensing, LLC (PCGL), a subsidiary of Kirkendoll Management (KM), today announced that The Penthouse Club, the legendary adult entertainment brand synonymous with luxury and a world-class experience, will begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penthouse Clubs Global Licensing, LLC (PCGL), a subsidiary of Kirkendoll Management (KM), today announced that The Penthouse Club, the legendary adult entertainment brand synonymous with luxury and a world-class experience, will begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. All wholly owned and operated clubs under The Penthouse Club brand name will begin accepting crypto payments in in Q4 of 2022 using Killer Pay, a product of Fat Cat Killer ($killer).
"The Penthouse Club brand has always been at the forefront of the industry and remains committed to offering unique and innovative amenities that elevate the ultra-premium experience our clientele knows us for," said John Kirkendoll, CEO of Penthouse Clubs Global Licensing LLC. "We are thrilled to cater to our tech savvy customers and offer clientele an additional layer of convenience and flexibility by accepting digital payments."
The cryptocurrency roll out includes plans to allow guests to pay for tables, admission, food selections, drinks, retail, and the club's signature "key cash" valid towards lap dances and entertainer tipping.
Payment processor and infrastructure provider Fat Cat Killer is overseeing the club's new payment rail. Created by experienced professionals and developers in the blockchain space, Fat Cat Killer is designed as a secure financial instrument to ease the process of investors entering the blockchain powered world of decentralized finance.
Penthouse Club New Orleans is at 727 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130 (504) 524-4354.
Penthouse Club Baton Rouge is at 4622 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 923-0123.
Penthouse Club Tampa is at 1801 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 288-9200.
About The Penthouse Club: Stemming from the iconic publication founded by Bob Guccione in England in 1965 and brought to the United States in 1969, The Penthouse Club is "Where the Magazine Comes to Life!" An affiliate of Kirkendoll Management, LLC, The Penthouse Club's goal is to create world-class establishments by providing club owners and operators with innovative new tools and services to enhance their customers' experience. The licensor adds value beyond the brand name by offering access to their best in practice operations processes, proprietary technology, and outstanding marketing services. The Penthouse Club has locations domestically in Florida, Louisiana, and Maryland, and internationally in Australia.
