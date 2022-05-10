Beyond Finance Reaches a Milestone: $1 Billion in Resolved Client Debt

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, one of the nation's largest debt resolution organizations, has surpassed a benchmark by resolving over $1 billion of client debt with creditors across the country in only five years.
Over the past five years, Beyond Finance has earned the trust of more than 140,000 clients who have brought in an average of $23,600 in unsecured debt (e.g., credit cards, payday loans, medical bills, owed rent).
Among those clients is Amy, whose husband was in a tragic motorcycle accident and was in surgery off and on for more than a year. When she called Beyond Finance, she had more than $50,000 in debt. Knowing that continuing to pay minimums could result in a decades-long battle, she realized she needed help.
"He didn't work. I didn't work. And sometimes, you have to rely on credit cards to get groceries," she said in a video testimonial. "After I talked with the representative, I felt reassured, positive, and on the right track to getting my finances paid off."
So far, Beyond Finance has saved Amy more than $24,000 in what she owed. Her story is not unlike the thousands of people across the country who struggle with debt and desperately need a way out.
"What a great success for our team! Beyond Finance is dedicated to delivering results for the success of our clients. This milestone reflects the hard work of our team to execute our promise to clients," said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli. "Life events happen, and sometimes, they catch us off-guard. Every person at Beyond Finance is honored to help those who need our help to move beyond debt and have the life they deserve."
Beyond Finance eclipsed $1 billion in settled debt in late April, thanks to a process that includes a proprietary technology system and a holistic look at their clients' mental health and emotional wellbeing.
Leveraging the proven relationships Beyond Finance has with hundreds of creditors is at the center of that process. Beyond Finance can reduce the principal balances of what their clients owe by negotiating with these creditors, which is typically reduced by 40-50 percent.
"That success is proof of our experience working with banks and other creditors on behalf of our clients," said Senior Vice President of Client Settlements Hay Lee Chan. "Building those relationships over the years benefits Beyond Finance's clients, but that hard work strengthens our process and benefits our clients."
About Beyond Finance, LLC
Beyond Finance, LLC is one of the nation's largest and most influential debt resolution organizations, based in Houston, Texas. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt reduction programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2011, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.
SOURCE Beyond Finance, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.