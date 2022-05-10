Metadata Named To Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022

Tech company recognized for its culture and investment into the growth and development of its employees
SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the first operating system for B2B marketers, has been recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2022 in the publication's seventh annual ranking of the fast-growing private company sector. The list highlights the top companies winning employee engagement and creating an outstanding culture for their employees.
"Business success comes in many forms, but it's the people that stand there at the end of the day who determine a company's longevity and enduring success," said Gil Allouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Metadata.io. "We put a lot of intention and focus on investing in our people so they can bring their best self to work each day. We are honored to receive this recognition for our lasting commitment to organizational health and the personal and professional growth of our team."
After receiving thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. Each company's benefits also determined the overall score and ranking.
Employee satisfaction levels and Metadata's dedication to nurturing a culture centered around transparency, inclusivity, collaboration, and innovation caught the attention of this year's judging committee. Inc. Best Workplaces awards the company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. Companies that, in response to a pandemic, have redefined the workplace and continue to enrich it with a culture that fosters employee growth and advancement at all levels.
The award win builds on recent momentum with the company's announcement of $40M in Series B Funding in March 2022, helping to expand platform capabilities to meet its vision as the operating system for B2B marketers.
About Metadata
Metadata is the first operating system for B2B marketers. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata frees B2B marketers from mundane and repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on the work that matters most: strategy, creativity, and driving more revenue. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta, and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to automate their campaigns and drive more revenue.
