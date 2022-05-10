Best USA Sommelier Association Finals Scheduled for June 13-15

Seven Finalists to Compete for the Title of "Best Sommelier USA"

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best USA Sommelier Association (BUSA), a not-for-profit created by top industry professionals to support and promote the role of the sommelier in the United States, will host their national finals on June 13-15, 2022, in Hermann, Missouri. The seven finalists will compete for the title of "Best Sommelier USA." The top finisher will also be eligible to compete for the title of Best Sommelier in the World, a global competition hosted by Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI).

All seven finalists excelled in two rigorous qualifying rounds held in 2021, and were the top performers among 22 semi-finalists, a pool of highly skilled sommeliers who also met the global criteria of fluency in a second language. The following seven sommeliers will compete in the Best USA Sommelier Finals (all bios here). Please visit the BUSA website for updates on all upcoming events – and congratulations to all our finalists:

· David Bérubé (Restaurant Daniel, New York, NY)

· Eduardo Bolaños (The Wine House, Los Angeles, CA)

· Dustin Chabert (Chicago, IL)

· Max Goldberg (Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA)

· Mark Guillaudeu (Commis, Oakland, CA)

· Brandon Kerne (Houston, TX)

· Kaysie Rogers (Flagler Steakhouse at The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL)

