Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Newfoundland and Labrador communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $125,600 in three Newfoundland and Labrador communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of New-Wes-Valley will compile an inventory of the town's major assets. State of Infrastructure Reports will be prepared to summarize and present the information in a format suitable for the council and the public. Renewal and replacement projects will be prioritized through a risk assessment process involving council and staff to support a preliminary capital program. The council and staff will also participate in a training session providing an overview of asset management concepts and benefits and to draft a policy to guide decisions around renewal and replacement of infrastructure.

The Town of Robert's Arm will implement a three-phase asset management initiative. Phase 1 includes creating an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets (including water/sewer systems, roads, trails/parks, buildings and fleet) and utilizing a geographical information system. Phase 2 includes prioritizing the asset register in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure. Phase 3 includes capital and policy planning and will end with a workshop for both council and staff.

The Town of Sandringham will develop an asset management plan to collect data, assess needs and set priorities, policies and strategies. The town will prepare a condition assessment report for all of the town's present assets, set up an asset management committee, prepare a five-year Capital Program and hold a workshop for staff and council to present projects.

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects help improve the quality of life of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This funding from the Municipal Asset Management Program will ensure our communities have the technology and resources they need to adopt the best management practices and make evidence-based decisions."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"The funding announced today will help strengthen asset management practices here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Well-maintained public infrastructure is crucial to creating sustainable and healthy communities where all residents can thrive. Through investments like these, we are providing our municipal leaders with the tools and training they need to make sound, data-driven decisions."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

