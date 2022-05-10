Morphisec Appoints Rudolfo 'Rudy' Cifolelli as Chief Revenue Officer

Cybersecurity and IT Sales Management Veteran to Lead Next Stage of Global Growth

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec is the world's leading provider of breach prevention solutions for midsize enterprises. Its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology proactively and effectively prevents advanced, polymorphic cyberattacks, in contrast to signature-based, reactive cybersecurity solutions such as next generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint detection and response (EDR). Today Morphisec announced it has appointed Rudolfo 'Rudy' Cifolelli to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Cifolelli will lead all customer acquisition, expansion, and retention efforts for the company as it accelerates its growth in global markets.

"Rudy has an impressive track record at various high-growth, high-tech companies where he generated new revenue streams and secured significant investor returns," said Ronen Yehoshua, CEO of Morphisec. "We're thrilled to be able to take advantage of Rudy's creative vision and unique knowledge to accelerate revenue and meet demand for our breach prevention solutions".

Cifolelli has more than two decades of sales management experience in the high-tech and cybersecurity spaces. He served as President at SafeBoot Corp for 30 months where he grew sales from $1.5m to $26m, before SafeBoot Corp was acquired by McAfee in 2007. Subsequently, he became SVP of Sales at Prolexic Technologies, where he contributed to the company by almost tripling sales in 26 months before being acquired by Akamai in 2014. Cifolelli is a graduate of Ferris State University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems. He joins Morphisec from Anitian, where he was Vice President of Sales.

Morphisec is currently experiencing significant growth and momentum, with the rising frequency of ransomware attacks pushing demand for its suite of breach prevention solutions that protect critical endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. Powered by Moving Target Defense, Morphisec's proactive breach prevention technology gives lean security teams a vital additional defense layer as part of a "defense in depth" strategy.

"Morphisec is on an exciting growth trajectory, doubling its global install base to 9 million endpoints in the last three years as midsized enterprises seek advanced security solutions that automatically stop the most dangerous cyberattacks," said Cifolelli. "I'm proud to join an incredibly talented team that knows how to think outside the box, and I look forward to expanding our sales team to meet this global demand for simplified breach prevention and improve ROI."

Morphisec is breach prevention made easy. We are a leader in providing prevention-first software that STOPS ransomware and other advanced and evasive attacks from endpoint to the cloud—augmenting next generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response solutions. This defense-in-depth capability is powered by Morphisec's revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology that delivers automated, proactive, operationally simple, highly effective protection against advanced attacks. Morphisec secures over nine million endpoints worldwide from ransomware, zero-day, fileless attacks, and other evasive threats at companies such as Motorola, Maersk, Citizens Medical Center, Yaskawa, and many more.

