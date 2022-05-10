Sherri Murphy Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Sherri Murphy accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Sherri Murphy exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Dallas, TX.
DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherri Murphy is a native of the DFW area with over 40 years of experience in the Real Estate Industry. She has three children, two grandchildren, and her son is a pilot in the Air Force. She loves being involved with philanthropies that give back to our Veterans and Habitat for Humanity. Sherri's uncle and grandfather were builders, and she became passionate about real estate at a young age. She knows the importance of having Listing and Buyer Consultations with her clients and listening to their needs and goals. This enables her to sell timely for the highest dollar or find the right home, at the right price for her buyer, while not missing anything in the market. Sherri's background includes Luxury Home Sales, New Construction, Relocation, and Mortgage Lending, which allows her to give her clients a positive and stress-free experience. Her attention to detail, communication, and integrity is why she is simply the ultimate real estate professional. Sherri is a Certified Luxury Home Specialist with NAR, a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, has qualified for the Guild Designation, and is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Working with her is an experience clients will not soon forget, and they will have a real estate advisor for life!
Visit Sherri Murphy's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/sherri-murphy/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence
