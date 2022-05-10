FirstService Residential Promotes Dave Rainer to Vice President of Community Management in Orange County, California

FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, is pleased to announce that Dave Rainer, General Manager – Shady Canyon has been promoted to Vice President, Community Management – Orange County, effective Monday, May 9, 2022.

Rainer has been with FirstService Residential since 2007 serving in various roles including community manager and regional manager establishing a track record of delivering high levels of client satisfaction as measured by top performing Net Promotor Scores. For the past five years, he has served as general manager of Shady Canyon, one of Orange County's most notable master planned communities.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy & Law/Economics from the University of California, Riverside as well as a Juris Doctorate degree in Commercial Law from Loyola Law School. In addition, Rainer also holds the "Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA)" designation and is an active member of the Community Association Institute (CAI) serving as co-chair of the Publications Committee, recipient of the 2021 "Committee of the Year".

"We are thrilled that Dave Rainer has been promoted to Vice President of Community Management in Orange County," said Anthony Mazza, senior vice president of community management at FirstService Residential. "He has earned the trust of his clients and associates and is someone we know will elevate not only his team, but the Orange County Region as a whole."

As Vice President of Community Management, Rainer will play a key role in leading Orange County business operations, driving associate growth & development, associate & client retention, business development, strategic projects, operational compliance, and a strong customer service culture.

"It has been my pleasure being a part of such a great organization for over 15 years. It is with great pride and excitement that I continue down my path with FirstService Residential as Vice President of Community Management in Orange County," said Dave Rainer. "The associates that I have met all along the way have been so supportive of my growth and development which is a testament to our commitment to building such great relationships with each and every person we meet. Joining such a tremendous team is truly my honor."

