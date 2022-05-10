FirstService Residential Promotes Dave Rainer to Vice President of Community Management in Orange County, California

FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, is pleased to announce that Dave Rainer, General Manager – Shady Canyon has been promoted to Vice President, Community Management – Orange County, effective Monday, May 9, 2022.
IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, announced that general manager Dave Rainer had been promoted to Vice President of Community Management in Orange County, California.
Rainer has been with FirstService Residential since 2007 serving in various roles including community manager and regional manager establishing a track record of delivering high levels of client satisfaction as measured by top performing Net Promotor Scores. For the past five years, he has served as general manager of Shady Canyon, one of Orange County's most notable master planned communities.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy & Law/Economics from the University of California, Riverside as well as a Juris Doctorate degree in Commercial Law from Loyola Law School. In addition, Rainer also holds the "Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA)" designation and is an active member of the Community Association Institute (CAI) serving as co-chair of the Publications Committee, recipient of the 2021 "Committee of the Year".
"We are thrilled that Dave Rainer has been promoted to Vice President of Community Management in Orange County," said Anthony Mazza, senior vice president of community management at FirstService Residential. "He has earned the trust of his clients and associates and is someone we know will elevate not only his team, but the Orange County Region as a whole."
As Vice President of Community Management, Rainer will play a key role in leading Orange County business operations, driving associate growth & development, associate & client retention, business development, strategic projects, operational compliance, and a strong customer service culture.
"It has been my pleasure being a part of such a great organization for over 15 years. It is with great pride and excitement that I continue down my path with FirstService Residential as Vice President of Community Management in Orange County," said Dave Rainer. "The associates that I have met all along the way have been so supportive of my growth and development which is a testament to our commitment to building such great relationships with each and every person we meet. Joining such a tremendous team is truly my honor."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.
For more information, visit https://www.fsresidential.com/california.
Media Contact
Michael Puzycki, FirstService Residential, (949) 448-6003, michael.puzycki@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.