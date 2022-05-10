HS questions Energy Vault's (NRGV) disclosures regarding $50 million License and Royalty Agreement with Atlas Renewable and China Tianying.

NEWPORT, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Securities Fraud Investigation Update:
- "Energy Vault will advance $25 million for the construction of the project" writes Yunfan Zhao in China's 21st Century Business Herald.
"Energy Vault方面则将垫付2500万美元用于该项目的建设。"
- "The Energy Vault build in China is just a demonstration," according to Jian Li, Secretary of the Party Committee of Rudong Coastal Economic Development Zone.
- "Mainstream power generation in China requires 600MWh to run 8,000 hours per year, while the Energy Vault project is only 100MWh - lacking any practical application for backup storage in China," according to Chinese Engineer, Jijun Zhu.
- Misrepresentation and omission of material facts, including with regard to the $50 million License and Royalty Agreement with Atlas Renewable and China Tianying, may have falsely portrayed Energy Vault's true ability to generate revenues, and consequently, may have inflicted harm on public investors and be a violation of Securities Law.
SO, WHAT:
If you purchased Energy Vault stock (NRGV, NRGV-WT), you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.
WHAT TO DO NEXT:
To join the prospective class action, see prior press releases about the Energy Vault Securities Fraud Investigation:
Energy Vault's claim to landing $520 million dollar revenue deal from DG Fuels
Energy Vault (NRGV) Securities Fraud Investigation
Contact
Hittelman Strunk LLP
https://www.hittelmanstrunk.com/
Email: info@hittelmanstrunk.com
SOURCE Hittelman Strunk
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.