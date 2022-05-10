Montreal Mini-Storage completes series of acquisitions in Quebec's Laurentians for $40M

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal Mini-Storage announced today that it has completed a series of strategic acquisitions for a total consideration of $40,000,000, adding nearly 1,500,000 square feet of land and 1500 storage units to their portfolio. This series of acquisitions in Quebec's Laurentians firmly positions the Montreal-based company as the market leader in the area.

With facilities in St-Jerome, Sainte-Adele, Val Morin and Rawdon, Montreal Mini-Storage now has five convenient locations across the traditionally recreational and touristic area to better serve the rapid population growth that has brought over 25000 people from Quebec's urban centers to the Laurentians since the start of the pandemic.

The influx of formerly urban dwelling remote workers and retirees has put tremendous pressure on existing services to support the migratory trend, making Montreal Mini-Storage's new locations a welcomed addition to the area.

"More and more people are calling the Laurentians home these days and our expansion is fundamental to support their transition. We've designed a self-storage experience unique to the recreational demographic in the region, while integrating the value pricing and professionalism upon which our reputation was built. The fact that we will invest nearly $60M in the region by the end of 2022 is a testament to our confidence in this exciting new market," noted Simon Berman, MMS co-founder and president.

Each Laurentians-based self-storage facility allows for a contactless rental experience, automated entry, clean storage units ranging in size from 25 to 400 square feet, video surveillance, RV & trailer/boat parking, as well as on-site car and truck rentals (exclusively at the Sainte-Adele location.)

Further to that, the storage group has assigned a $15M development budget to enhancing and enlarging the existing facilities to make room for additional amenities.

"We are enthused by the prospect of introducing our best-in-class customer service to new markets and growing our presence beyond Montreal. We want to grow wherever our clients go," added Jeffrey Climan, MMS co-founder and COO.

The company is committed to hiring locally across the five Laurentians sites to support job growth within the community.

Montreal Mini-Storage anticipates a continued aggressive trajectory moving forward. Currently, the company has 19 self-service storage facilities across 8 cities throughout the province and plans to expand its portfolio to over 5 million square feet of storage space by 2025 to better serve its valued members.

ABOUT MONTREAL MINI-STORAGE:

Since 2004, Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff.

With nearly 9000 self-storage units at 19 conveniently located facilities in Quebec, MMS is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 40000 satisfied customers.

Montreal Mini-Storage remains true to its mission to offer storage and logistical solutions to support the people in the communities it serves and their respective life transitions.

Montreal Mini-Storage is a subsidiary of Avenir Immobilier, a Canadian real-estate group focused on the development and management of impactful industrial and commercial projects.

SOURCE Montreal Mini-Storage