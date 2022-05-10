HRH Princess Margriet of the Netherlands to Open 70th Edition of Canadian Tulip Festival

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - This year the Canadian Tulip Festival will host Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Kingdom of the Netherlands at their Opening Ceremonies on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

The official opener will take place at the "Man with Two Hats" monument, located across from Dow's Lake on Queen Elizabeth Drive, halfway between Preston Street and Crescent Heights.

The original monument in Apeldoorn was created by Dutch artist Henk Visch in 2000. The Princess unveiled the Canadian counterpart in Ottawa exactly twenty years ago in May of 2002.

The public is welcome to attend the military parade and ribbon-cutting ceremony, weather permitting. Visitors are encouraged to check the website at www.tulipfestival.ca for the most up-to-date information.

The Princess will be joined by Second World War Veterans, Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay, and Mayor Jim Watson. Embodying the reason for the festival, the Princess calls Ottawa her place of birth when her mother, then Princess Juliana, was living in the nation's capital during the war. At the same time, Canadian soldiers were playing a vital role in the liberation of the Netherlands.

'This could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of the younger generations, to hear from real-life Canadian heroes who fought in the Second World War and the only member of a Royal House ever born in Canada!" exclaims Ms. Jo Riding, Executive Director of the Canadian Tulip Festival. "We are excited to welcome the public back for such a tremendous occasion as the opening of our 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee.'

Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed from Preston Street to Torrington Avenue on the two weekends of the festival, which runs from 10 am - 11 pm, May 13th to 23rd.

Road Closures during the Festival on Queen Elizabeth Drive from Preston St. to Torrington Ave.

Saturday, May 14: 9am - 6pm

Sunday, May 15: 10am - 6pm

Saturday, May 21: 10am - 6pm

Sunday, May 22: 10am - 11pm

Dow's lake public parking lot will remain open for public parking during the month of May. There is additional public parking available within walking distance of Commissioners Park, and there is a Tulip Trolley available running through Grayline Tours.

For a Media Pass to the Opening Ceremonies on Saturday, May 14, please contact Ms. Erica Hall at erica@karmacreativesolutions.ca

