Milliman's Jennifer Gerstorff appointed to Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC)

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is excited to share that Jennifer L. Gerstorff, FSA MAAA, has been appointed to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), a non-partisan legislative branch agency that advises Congress on issues affecting Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program.
Ms. Gerstorff is a principal and consulting actuary of Milliman. She joined the firm in 2006 and has spent her career consulting to state Medicaid agencies, Medicaid managed care organizations, and safety net healthcare providers, in nearly half of U.S. states and territories. In addition to her consulting work, she has actively volunteered with the Society of Actuaries (SOA) and American Academy of Actuaries (AAA), having served as a member of the SOA Health Section Council, leader of the SOA's Medicaid public interest group, and as a member of the AAA's Medicaid and health equity workgroups.
"We are very excited to recognize Jenny's appointment to MACPAC," said Thomas D. Snook, Milliman's Global Health Practice Director. "Programs like Medicaid and CHIP form the bedrock of America's healthcare safety net. Jenny's broad experience working with key stakeholders, including serving as consulting actuary for several state Medicaid agencies and collaborating with providers and managed care plans, positions her as a credible voice to advise decisionmakers about the future of these important programs."
Ms. Gerstorff is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She received her Bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) in Applied Mathematics from Columbus State University.
About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.
SOURCE Milliman, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.