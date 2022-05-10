The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Launches International Information Resource Pages

New resource pages in French and Chinese
SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents the launch of two new international information resource website pages, offered through the National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC). The international pages are featured in two new languages: French and Chinese.
The new international pages provide free, accurate, and culturally sensitive resources for people living with mobility impairments or paralysis. The new offerings include resources on NPRC services and programs, videos with subtitles, educational topics (such as research, rehabilitation, travel, etc.), and easy access to the team of Information Specialists. Additionally, translated publications such as the Paralysis Resource Guide, wallet cards and patient educational booklets to provide in-depth downloadable and printable information for individuals living with paralysis, their caregivers, and health professionals in various languages.
"The Reeve Foundation prides itself on reaching people across the globe, expanding and providing quality paralysis-related resources and tools in other languages," says Patricia Correa, Associate Manager, Information Services and Translation. "Creating resources in multiple languages ensures that we can provide access to trustworthy information and services and improve the quality of life for our community."
The resource pages provide an accessible and vital source on all topics related to paralysis, ranging from causes of paralysis, secondary conditions, quality of life, and caregiving. The Reeve Foundation will continue to expand its website with more languages in the coming year.
About the Reeve Foundation
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.
SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.