AdventHealth is the only health care system in the Greater Tampa Bay area that continues to be awarded all "A" scores for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All AdventHealth hospital locations in Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties have achieved an "A" patient safety grade by the prestigious Leapfrog Group. The safety grade is awarded based on a hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country.

AdventHealth implemented and enhanced several division-wide processes to keep patients safe, including, elevating best practices in bar code scanning as a safety net to assure that the right patient receives the right medication every time. This effort is just one of the many initiatives in place to ensure patient safety.

"AdventHealth is a system built on a culture of safety and quality and it's that commitment that allows our teams to be ranked in the top 5% in the country by the Leapfrog Group for keeping the communities we serve safe," said David Ottati, President and CEO, AdventHealth West Florida Division.

AdventHealth hospitals in the West Florida Division who received an "A" in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, include:

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth Lake Placid

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

"Our clinical teams have faced many challenges throughout the year in an effort to keep our communities safe during a pandemic; yet, they have remained committed to quality and creating a safe environment for our patients to receive exceptional care," said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Chief Nurse Executive, AdventHealth West Florida Division. "This achievement is not just the work of one person or team, it's every team member who continues to champion putting patients first. We will continue to elevate the standard for patient safety, and the quality of care patients receive when they're at an AdventHealth hospital."

The Leapfrog Group awarded AdventHealth the Emerald Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Health Care System, a first for any health system. The achievement honors AdventHealth's performance across Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grades and Top Hospital award, which is one of the most competitive quality awards a hospital and its team members can receive.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Heart of Florida, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Lake Wales, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as seven freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Belleview ER, AdventHealth Brandon ER, AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Four Corners ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, and AdventHealth Westchase ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography and more. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

Media Contact

West Florida Division Corporate Communications, AdventHealth, 813-803-4016, WFD.CorporateCommunications@AdventHealth.com

SOURCE AdventHealth