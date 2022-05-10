Shmoop Provides Access to Chicago Public Schools', Simeon Career Academy, Through Mike Singletary's Non-Profit

Mike Singletary's non-profit, Changing Our Perspective, partners with Shmoop to expand academic initiatives to address mental health and college and career readiness at Simeon Career Academy of Chicago Public Schools.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simeon Career Academy is a public vocational high school in the Chatham area on the South Side of Chicago. It is the first Chicagoland school in Changing Our Perspective's pilot program in Chicago, in addition to the other schools Changing Our Perspective and Shmoop are providing impact across the United States. Simeon is determined to create more opportunities for students through sports, academic excellence, college and career readiness, and vocational skills and programs. Shmoop now provides Simenon with an educational platform to address whole-child solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness. Simeon students will be provided access to Shmoop's Heartbeat, Test Prep tools, and their courses and content.

Changing Our Perspective was pioneered by NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary and his wife Kim. Changing Our Perspective's primary goal is to help tackle the educational and healthcare disparities we see in our nation's most vulnerable communities. Singletary has a big vision to provide students across America with access to quality educational platforms from Shmoop to address student mental health, social-emotional learning (SEL), and other student challenges that inhibit students' academic progress. Changing Our Perspective is also helping communities with, but not limited to, college and career readiness, improving vocational skills and career options, access to healthy food, and access to quality healthcare. (https://changingourperspective.org/)

"Changing Our Perspective's primary goal is to help tackle the educational and healthcare disparities we see in our nation's most vulnerable communities. Working with Shmoop to improve kids' lives by addressing mental health, student background, and engagement is aligned with what we are focused on at Changing Our Perspective. We are excited about the close partnership with Shmoop to close education gaps to better support students, teachers, and mentors. I am passionate about the impact we are already having with kids in the community and look forward to driving a lot more impact moving forward!" – Mike Singletary

Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test preparation, and whole-child solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness. Shmoop courses and materials are designed for both in-person and remote education utilization. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health and cognitive position to improve their ability to achieve academically.

Shmoop supports over 2,200 schools and districts across the United States and is focused on leveling the playing field for all students. Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and whole-child solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically. (http://www.shmoop.com)

"I'm very proud to be working with Kristen, Kim, and Mike Singletary at Changing Our Perspective to start the journey of impact for underserved students across our great country. Shmoop will continue to be the leader in making educational tools, platforms, and programs more effective, and we are extremely excited about the long-term impact we will have for all students," said Andy Rahden, Shmoop's CEO.

Shmoop works with schools across the nation and is viewed by more than six million students per month. Heartbeat™ has captured more than half a million student responses in its first year of release. To learn about Shmoop's comprehensive offerings for your school or district, visit:

