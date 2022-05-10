Intellectual Property Attorney Christopher Limpus Joins Martensen IP Law

Seasoned lawyer brings 20+ years of experience in IP, business law and litigation to the firm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martensen IP Law (www.martensenip.com), a leading Colorado intellectual property law firm, has announced the hiring of Attorney Christopher Limpus. An experienced attorney, he has handled cases for organizations of all sizes, including actions for industry-leading companies resulting in billion-dollar decisions and pre-trial settlements.
"Our clients will benefit from Chris' extensive experience in a wide variety of disciplines," said Martensen IP Law Founder and Principal Mike Martensen. "Not only does his background include in-depth knowledge of patent and trademark infringement, IP portfolio valuation, licensing and purchasing agreements, and other areas, but Chris also has special expertise in computer hardware and software, telephony, medical devices, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals."
After receiving a degree in mechanical engineering, Limpus began his career as a software engineer, designing, installing and implementing complex process control systems. Later, he earned his law degree and worked in the intellectual property and commercial litigation groups at law firms in Dallas and New York City before founding law firm Limpus + Limpus in Boulder, CO.
"Chris' skills will complement those of our other immensely talented attorneys," added Martensen. "We're thrilled to have him join our team."
Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com.
Contact:
Martensen IP Law
719-358-2561
info@martensenip.com
SOURCE Martensen IP Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.