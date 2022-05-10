Brooke Gautreaux Joins RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services in Thibodaux, LA

RestorixHealth is pleased to announce that Brooke Gautreaux, FNP-C, has joined RestorixHealth as an At-Home Wound Healing Services wound care provider in Thibodaux, LA, its newest service area.

THIBODAUX, La., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RestorixHealth is pleased to announce that Brooke Gautreaux, FNP-C, has joined RestorixHealth as a wound care provider in Thibodaux, LA, its newest service area.

Designed to address the needs of patients with non-healing wounds, RestorixHealth At-Home Wound Healing Services provides comprehensive, advanced wound care in the convenience and comfort of the patients' home. This leads to lower direct care costs, reduced hospital admissions, improved outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.

"Our At-Home Wound Healing Services is just one way we are working toward making wound healing accessible for all," said Douglas Cogliano, Senior Vice President At-Home Wound Healing Services. "We are extremely pleased that Brooke has joined our wound healing team to help us bring this essential service to the Thibodaux community."

Brooke Gautreaux, FNP-C, received both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA. She has five years of nursing experience, primarily in emergency medicine. She is excited to begin providing care at home because she can see the end goal with her patients and ensure their needs are met. The ability to offer hands-on, in-home wound care increases access to care for many people, and Brooke is proud to now serve her community this way.

Physicians may refer their patients by calling 855.228.0790 or faxing 866.422.3202. Self referrals are accepted. Associates are available to address any questions and assist in coordinating patient appointments.

About RestorixHealth

RestorixHealth recently joined with American Medical Technologies (AMT) to become the nation's leading wound care solutions company, developing and operating advanced wound healing centers, providing wound healing direct-care services and education, and delivering advanced wound supplies directly to patients nationwide. Forging strong relationships with their partners, RestorixHealth provides customized wound healing programs and solutions that increase the access to care, lower or avoid direct care costs, reduce hospital admissions, improve outcomes and increase patient and partner satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.RestorixHealth.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Cogliano, RestorixHealth, 1 9143723160, douglas.cogliano@restorixhealth.com

SOURCE RestorixHealth