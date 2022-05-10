Interstate Waste Services Acquires Solterra Recycling Solutions

TEANECK, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Solterra Recycling Solutions based in Ewing Township, NJ. Solterra Recycling Solutions ("Solterra"), founded in 2014, is a non-hazardous solid waste, organic waste and recycling collection provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout the central New Jersey and the Philadelphia market.

IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services serving the greater New York City and New Jersey markets. The Solterra acquisition will build upon existing collection and processing operations within the central and southern New Jersey area. The expansion will also allow IWS to reduce vehicle miles traveled and GHG emissions by leveraging its waste-by-rail disposal network and facilities. Both Solterra and IWS are rooted in family-owned businesses serving the New Jersey community.

"Our teams share a similar culture and mission – we seek to forge relationships between customers, the environment and technology to create a more sustainable future for our region," started Ed Apuzzi, CEO of Solterra. "Combining our operations gives us the benefit of IWS's state-of-the-art recycling facilities and vertical integrated operations, while remaining a locally owned and operated business."

"We have known the leadership team at Solterra for many years and are thrilled to join forces," said Mike DiBella, CEO of IWS. "We extend a warm welcome to nearly 300 Solterra employees and look forward to providing Solterra's customers the same seamless service."

Solterra Recycling Solutions was advised by Houlihan Lokey.

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. IWS operates over 400 collection vehicles throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, the five boroughs of NYC, and Orange and Rockland Counties in New York, which are serviced by a network of 22 transfer/transload facilities and a rail-served solid waste landfill. IWS is one of the most progressive and innovative providers of non-hazardous waste management services with a diverse range of residential, industrial, and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

