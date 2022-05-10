MedSpa Partners Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

- Award Recognizes the Foundational Excellence Behind North America's Leading Medspa Platform -

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") was recognized today with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world–class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Speaking on the award, MedSpa Partners CEO Dominic Mazzone shared, "What a fantastic accomplishment by the over 400 team members at MedSpa Partners for being recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. We've always known that we were creating something unique, and now that's also recognized by some of the most experienced business leaders in the country. This award reinforces that MedSpa Partners is at the forefront of consolidating the Medical Aesthetics industry. We've brought together an amazingly talented, smart, and adaptable team with incredible expertise from all types of backgrounds, and together we have created in only two years one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. As the youngest company to win this year, it's a true testament to not only the hard work and talent at MSP, but also the uniquely positive culture that defines us."

John Trang, Partner at Persistence Capital Partners and Board Chair of MSP, stated, "I'm proud to see another PCP portfolio company be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This is one of the most prestigious awards in Canadian business, as it recognizes the various foundational factors required to build a successful company. Led by amazing individuals and teams throughout MSP, the team has implemented the key success factors to continue to build North America's leading medspa platform. Congratulations to the entire MSP team from our clinicians, clinical staff, acquisition partners, and corporate team for this recognition."

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

