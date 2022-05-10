David C. Pollock is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEWISVILLE, N.C. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David C. Pollock is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Orthopedic Physician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Orthopaedics - Davie - Wake Forest Baptist Health.

With over two decades in Medical practice, David C. Pollock is an expert in hip and knee replacements. Dr. Pollock attended Wake Forest University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 1984. He then completed a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1992 at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. He next took on a General Surgery residency in 1992, a Research Fellowship in 1993, and an Orthopedic Surgery residency in 1995 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, from where his wife, father, and brother also received their medical training. Dr. Pollock completed an Adult Reconstruction Fellowship in Alexandria, VA, from 1999-2000, gaining more experience with hip and knee replacement procedures. He is now board certified in Orthopaedic Surgery through the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS strives to evaluate physicians who meet the high standards of patient care in the Orthopedic Medicine specialty.



In 2000, the doctor began teaching as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He worked as an Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Orthopaedic Specialists of the Carolinas, PA, for over eight years as a hip and knee replacement specialist. Dr. Pollock also worked at OrthoCarolina from 2014 to 2016.



Today, Dr. Pollock serves as the Section Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at Orthopaedics – Davie - Wake Forest Baptist Health in Bermuda Run, NC. He is also a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and the Chief of Adult Reconstruction at Wake Forest School of Medicine.



Dr. Pollock is a member of the American Board of Surgery and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the North Carolina Orthopaedic Association, The Engh Society, the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and the Norfolk Southern Association of Physicians.



Dr. Pollock was featured on the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist YouTube channel, where he discussed his deep involvement in medicine, his approach to treating patients on a personal level, and his perspective on the cutting-edge technology offered by the facility. He says, "For me, it's not really a doctor-patient relationship, it's a friendship, and you're both working together to help that patient…And most of the time, you can hear and understand what's wrong before you even examine a person."



He has been awarded for many years in medicine with a profile feature on IssueWire and Pro News Report in 2021.



In his free time, Dr. Pollock loves to spend time with his wife and three children, who he considers his greatest legacy. His hobbies include fly fishing, mountain biking, and traveling. Dr. Pollock attributes his success to the Lord God.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his father, Dr. Frank Pollock, his wife Deborah, his three children, his brother Dr. Eddie Pollock, and his mentors, Dr. Charlie Engh and Dr. Jerry Engh.



For more information, visit https://school.wakehealth.edu/.

