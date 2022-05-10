NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaron A. Cohen is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Founder and Chief Executive Officer in the Retail and Commercial Real Estate fields and in acknowledgment of his work with Sharefront.
Mr. Cohen is an entrepreneur whose work involves the business areas of retail, real estate, and marketing. He established Sharefront in 2021 while envisioning the future of retail by taking a storefront and creating a "share front." By implementing the simple philosophy of collaboration in a new and unique way, Sharefront has been met with commercial success.
"We are stronger together than we are apart," Mr. Cohen states.
Sharefront is focused on aiding direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to grow their businesses by providing and managing a co-retail space in a prime location which they otherwise would not achieve alone. This allows a brand to grow organically with less risk, less commitment, and fewer distractions. With a consortium of various businesses sharing the same location and providing a foot traffic-driven clientele, Sharefront helps businesses and consumers gain insight into the market and creates a curated co-retail-themed experience and a community.
Mr. Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baruch College of the City University of New York in 2020 while simultaneously founding a boutique real estate leasing advisory firm. Since completing his education and becoming an expert in the Commercial Leasing field, Mr. Cohen has been published internationally in the Real Estate Journal for his insight into the retail sector's crisis during the pandemic. His ambitions include ushering in a new era of retail by opening multifaceted, state-of-the-art retail locations throughout the United States with data-driven insight giving never before seen insights into the demands of the market and the efficiency of the store.
Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Mr. Cohen is an active member of the Young Jewish Professionals organization. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, researching the fashion industry, and playing basketball. He attributes his success to the perennial wisdom of focusing on doing what you love. He says that making sure work is a passion, and not a job, is key.
For more information, visit thesharefront.com.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
