HackerEarth's Hire 1O(1) International Roadshow Begins in Chicago; Highlighting How to Build a Productive Tech Workforce

The annual conference will feature speakers from Meta, Rakuten, and more to discuss how tech hiring is changing amid the Great Resignation.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerEarth, a leading solutions provider for remote developer assessments, interviews, and upskilling, today announced the return of its Hire 1O(1) conference taking place on May 13, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. with drinks and hors d'oeuvres following at Trigger Chicago, located at 2810 West Addison St., Chicago, IL.

The invite-only networking event is designed to share actionable insights that will help recruiters and hiring managers staff successful tech teams. Amid hiring challenges spurred by the pandemic, like the ongoing shortage of developer talent and the onslaught of IT requests created by digital transformation, CTOs and tech recruiters will hear first-hand how some of the biggest players in tech are approaching the current hiring landscape.

Kicking off the event, GoHealth Senior Technical Recruiter Krista Thielen will present, "What HRs Get Wrong About Tech-Hiring in Different Industries," followed by a keynote and welcome from HackerEarth CEO Sachin Gupta. To round out the hiring boot camp, hiring leaders from Meta, Rakuten, Hyde Park Ventures, and more will discuss how to build a productive tech workforce in 2022. To view the detailed agenda and full list of speakers visit Hire1O(1) Chicago.

Attendees will leave the conference with a wealth of practical, relevant information and actionable takeaways on minimizing time to hire, curating efficient teams, and free tools to help maximize hiring resources this year.

"Tech hiring continues to expand rapidly, reaching markets far beyond Silicon Valley," said Sachin Gupta, HackerEarth CEO. "In the first stop on our International Roadshow, we want to share with attendees the actionable things they can do, today, to successfully navigate the complicated tech hiring landscape and fuel their organizations with top talent as our digital world continues to evolve."

Stay tuned for additional information on upcoming Hire 1O(1) events in New York City, San Francisco and more. Register for the FREE event here.

