Hobart and William Smith Colleges Select Vandis and Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to Modernize Campus Network Infrastructure

ALBERTSON, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc. today announced that it will be implementing a new, modern network infrastructure at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. As campus life and learning continue to transform, more mobile and IoT devices that are used to enhance learning and the student experience are accessing the network, requiring greater network flexibility.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges selected Vandis to design and deploy a network infrastructure utilizing the Aruba CX Switching Platform with the AOS-CX operating system from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to give the campus' network engineers centralized management of the network and a more efficient and reliable infrastructure. The project will be delivered in two phases, beginning with a network refresh at the edge, and is anticipated to be completed before the 2022 Fall semester.
"Hobart and William Smith Colleges' academic and residential communities are at the center of our students' experience. Our decision to partner with Vandis consolidates and strengthens the digital capabilities that we implemented with Aruba's Wi-Fi offering a decade ago," says Derek Lustig, Director, Infrastructure & Security Services, Hobart and William Smith Colleges. "The Aruba and Vandis teams are committed to delivering a high-value, tightly integrated solution that will benefit our learning community for years to come."
"Our motto at Aruba is 'customer first, customer last' and Vandis embodies that spirit in all that it does," says Jim Harold, Vice President, North America Channels for Aruba. "Vandis is a long-standing partner of ours, and they have the expertise and professional services capabilities in higher education that will help Hobart and William Smith Colleges streamline their network operations so they can best deliver on their mission of preparing students for impact and success in an ever-shifting world."
"Our customers look to us as trusted advisors when deploying secure, scalable networking. The native toolsets and features of the Aruba CX Switching platform were a perfect fit to meet Hobart and William Smith Colleges' requirements of scalability to accommodate network growth and demand," says Ryan Young, Chief Technology Officer at Vandis. "We are thrilled to provide a solution that is easy to manage and maintain, while also ensuring students, faculty and campus guests have a better overall experience."
About Vandis
Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 38 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure. www.vandis.com
