Fluix is now available on Android - another step forward in its mission to take efficiency to new heights

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluix prides itself on doing everything possible to support its customers in doing their best work.
Today, the company is proud to announce that its no-code process management software is now available on the Android platform.
Fluix digitizes the paper forms and heavy manuals that commonly clutter workspaces. The software also streamlines document-based collaboration between remote and office teams, facilitates all kinds of inspections and checklists, and optimizes various other business processes.
A cross-platform presence on iOS and Android makes operational excellence even more accessible - regardless of the type of tablet or mobile device used by different teams.
"Over the past 10 years, I've seen Fluix make a real difference to our customers. We're thrilled to be able to make Fluix even more accessible to teams all over the world, via both iOS and Android Platforms." Julia Nikolayenko, Executive Director of Fluix
Before Fluix officially launched in 2014, Fluix's parent company, Readdle, launched PDF Expert - a document editing app for the first-ever iPad. Having used PDF Expert for some time, aerospace giant, Boeing, specifically asked Fluix CEO, Igor Zhadanov, to tailor the software to allow for greater flexibility in document management.
Initially, Igor said no to Boeing's request, as custom development wasn't part of Readdle's product-driven company vision. When Boeing insisted, Igor quickly realized that it was possible to expand on the existing features of PDF Expert to include workflows, automation tools and comprehensive user management options. Those features combined to create Fluix; dynamic software that can be applied to use cases across various industries, including aviation, construction, and renewable energy. Fluix has grown ever since, reaching another milestone today with its introduction to the Android platform.
"We aim to positively disrupt the way companies of any size work with their documents and tasks. Our vision has resulted in a platform that solves the main pain-points of office and field teams that keep safety and compliance as their top priorities."
Igor Zhadanov, co-founder of Readdle and CEO of Fluix.
- Press kit
- Read success stories of Fluix customers
- Try Fluix
About Fluix
Fluix helps 400+ companies in 40 countries to digitize and manage documents, automate routine tasks, and streamline business processes. The software scales from mid-size companies with agile teams, to Fortune 500 corporations across the sectors of construction, energy, aviation, and facilities management. Clients include BMW, Zurich Insurance, Alaska Airlines, Centuri, Emerson, SAS, Roche, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Fluix was recognized in Gartner's Digital Markets 2020 reports, and named a leader in G2's Winter 2022 Grid in the Best Workflow Management Software and Best Forms Automation Software categories, sealing its reputation as a leading solution in its field. The company is headquartered in Dublin, and also has offices in San Francisco, Berlin, Kiev and Odessa.
About Readdle
Readdle is a leading developer of essential productivity apps. Its portfolio of products includes Documents, PDF Expert, Spark, Calendars, Scanner Pro. Collectively, its apps have been downloaded 157M times and have won multiple awards, including "App of the Year" and "Editors' Choice" by Apple.
SOURCE Fluix
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
