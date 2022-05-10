Everest Group Identifies 'Top Employers for Tech Talent' Among Largest US Enterprises

Everest Group's new rankings reveal top US employers by industry based on their perceived ability to recruit and retain highly coveted software engineers and other tech talent.

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the IT skills gaps widening and demand for talent consistently outpacing supply, competition among U.S. employers for top tech talent is stiff. Everest Group today launched its new ranking of top employers for tech talent, identifying which US companies are perceived to be the best tech employers by virtue of their work environment and the job satisfaction of their employees.

For the inaugural edition of Everest Group's Top Employers for Tech Talent™, the research firm has ranked the largest US-based companies (based on overall scale and market share) within each of three industries—Technology (Top 20), Financial Services (Top 30), and Insurance (Top 20). The top 10 employers in each industry are listed below.

Also join Everest Group for a LinkedIn Live event—Top Employers for Tech Talent – Who is Winning the Tech Talent War? — on Wednesday, May 18 , at Noon CDT . Everest Group experts will share critical insights into what today's tech workforce truly wants and what potential employers could be overlooking. Special guest Karl Sprules , head of Global Technology and Operations, AllianceBernstein (No. 1 on the Financial Services ranking), will discuss the culture and environment that AllianceBernstein has created to recruit and retain tech talent

Top Employers for Tech Talent—Technology

1. NVIDIA

2. Intuit

3. ServiceNow

4. Netflix

5. Salesforce

6. Google

7. Adobe

8. Microsoft

9. Meta (formerly Facebook)

10. Apple

Top Employers for Tech Talent—Financial Services

1. AllianceBernstein

2. Capital One

3. Capital Group

4. Fidelity

5. TD Bank

6. BlackRock

7. Franklin Templeton

8. U.S. Bank

9. Edward Jones

10. KeyBank

Top Employers for Tech Talent—Insurance

1. New York Life

2. Liberty Mutual

3. Travelers

4. Northwestern Mutual

5. American Family Insurance

6. Marsh & McLennan

7. Prudential

8. Nationwide

9. Hartford

10. State Farm

"With the demand for technical talent higher than ever, our clientele among the Fortune 500 are keenly interested in how best to recruit and retain their most valuable assets, and benchmarking against the leaders is one of the best ways to develop successful strategies," said Jimit Arora, partner at Everest Group and leader of the research practice serving Enterprise IT leaders. "With the launch of Everest Group's Top Employers for Tech Talent report, we're providing a snapshot of market-leading employers across a variety of industries and shining a spotlight on organizations who are perceived by their tech employees as successfully creating the culture, trust and environment they want and need in an incredibly competitive race to hire and retain the best of the best."

