PCF Insurance Services Appoints Vice President of Technology and Vice President of Human Resources

LEHI, Utah, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 national insurance brokerage, announced today that Mike Green and Jeff Hutchins have been appointed Vice President of Technology and Vice President of Human Resources (HR), respectively.
Green has 25 years of experience in various technical disciplines and systems management. In his role with PCF, he will oversee the development and execution of the company's product and technology vision, including systems architecture, security, process improvement, and the management of innovative distributed cloud solutions. He will also assist in streamlining corporate operations, helping to identify and integrate business requirements into technological applications through a simplified and sustainable approach. Previously, Green served as the Chief Technology Officer at Amerilife, where he focused on the intersection of technology and operations to increase productivity and visibility for critical company initiatives.
"I am excited to join PCF on its high-growth journey and help our partners across the nation stay connected with one another," said Green. "Leveraging technology will help free our partners to do what they do best – cultivate relationships and provide superior customer service."
Hutchins contributes as a thought leader and business strategist who proactively engages teams to achieve superior results in multiple capacities. He is responsible for the human capital development at PCF and supports the growth of its agency principals in setting and executing strategic personnel goals. Hutchins most recently served as the Chief People Officer at Finicity, a Mastercard company.
"I look forward to working with the people and teams within PCF's vast and diverse network to broaden their success and achievements," said Hutchins. "By supporting and leveraging the various operational aspects of PCF's partner-driven model, we are able to position ourselves to further the expansive growth of the company."
"Mike and Jeff have decades of proven experience in their respective fields," said Felix Morgan, CFO and COO of PCF Insurance Services. "Jeff has spent the past 30 years uniquely positioned as a human resources leader with operational experience, a rare and distinguishing combination; while Mike's experience demonstrates his entrepreneurial enthusiasm and expertise in executing information strategies that align with business goals. We're thrilled to have them join our team."
Hutchins earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Weber State University. Green graduated from Snow College with associates of applied science degrees in computer information systems and business management. He also holds many of the industry's well known technical certifications.
About PCF Insurance Services
Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment supports its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.