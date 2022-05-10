Mobile Data Solutions Provider Zerion Software Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

In-depth SOC 2 audit solidifies and validates Zerion Software's position as a trusted mobile data solutions provider, critical for highly-regulated industries and teams looking to improve overall digital information security.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerion Software - a leading mobile data solutions provider for enterprise teams around the world - is proud to announce the successful completion of the Service Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This audit validates that Zerion Software, and their flagship products, iFormBuilder and Dataflow Automation, meet strict SOC 2 standards relating to data security practices, policies, procedures, and operations.

"As a leader in data security practices and privacy - demonstrated by our Zero Trust architecture and continuing efforts to improve the mechanisms in place to protect customer data - pursuing the SOC 2 Type 1 certification was essential," explained Zerion Software CEO Sze Wong. "I'm proud to announce our certification, adding another level of trust and transparency to the services and tools we provide to our current and future customers," he added.

Working with external vendors for critical business functions and operations requires the highest level of trust. Customers can now view the measures Zerion Software has in place and move forward with confidence knowing those measures have been validated through the SOC 2 Type 1 audit.

The audit verifies the internal controls the company has in place while providing a thorough review of how these controls affect the security, processing, and privacy of information passed through Zerion Softwares platforms and tools. It provides an independent validation of these controls, providing assurance to customers, especially those in highly-regulated industries and environments.

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification adds an additional level of transparency, in addition to the industry-leading, detailed security measures Zerion already had in place, including a continual striving to improve their security posture to ensure the protection of customer assets and data on mobile devices and web servers.

To learn more about Zerion's SOC 2 Type 1 Certification and other security commitments, visit https://www.zerionsoftware.com/security today.

About Zerion

For over a decade, Zerion Software has believed that there has to be a better way. Zerion builds products that enable customers to consistently improve how they use and interact with their data. Zerion knows that good data drives better decision-making, which allows our clients to focus on what matters most, and in the process save time, money, resources, and lives. We are committed to building the world's most flexible, and scalable enterprise software platform that offers end-to-end inspection, survey, and audit solutions to help drive safety, compliance, and better decision-making throughout organizations.

