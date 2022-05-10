Cargojet Announces Scott Calver as Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CJT today announced that Scott Calver, who most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Trimac Transportation TMA will join Cargojet as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Calver comes to Cargojet with significant financial executive experience including capital markets and operational management in the transportation and logistics sector. Prior to Trimac, Mr. Calver served as Vice President, Finance for ICS Courier CH from 2004 to 2008.

Mr. Calver is a native of London, Ontario and a Chartered Professional Accountant. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Laurentian University and Masters in Business Management from Richard Ivey School of Business. Mr. Calver also serves on the Board of Meals on Wheels, Calgary and has previously served on several charity and philanthropic organizations.

"I have always admired Cargojet's entrepreneurial spirit and watched its success over the past decade with much interest. When the opportunity came to be part of such a talented team, I jumped at it. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Cargojet's growth." commented Mr. Calver.

"Scott not only brings strong financial and operational skills; he also brings over 20 years of transportation and logistics industry experience. Strengthening top talent has been a key priority for us and Scott's addition to our executive team is another example of our focus on talent" said Ajay Virmani, President and CEO. "We are excited to have Scott move into this important role; his valuable insights and financial expertise will directly and significantly contribute to Cargojet's growth strategy." added Mr. Virmani.

About Cargojet :

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing dedicated, ACMI and international charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 32 cargo aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.