South Carolina Plastic Surgeon Releases Updated Plastic Surgery Guidebook

"Finding the New You" by Dennis Schimpf is released with ForbesBooks
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the New You: Think, See, and Feel Beautiful by Dennis Schimpf, plastic surgeon and founder of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery, is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon.
Tackling the complicated subject of beauty, Finding the New You invites readers to contemplate their conceptions of beauty. Built on the notion that beauty comes from within, Schimpf's book argues that aligning outer beauty with inner beauty can be truly life changing.
"Surgery alone does not change how you feel about yourself or the feelings others have when they see you," Schimpf explained. "When a patient experiences self-doubt or insecurity as a result of a physical imperfection they see, surgery may have a profound impact on them. It is the combination of the physical change through the surgery and the patient's newfound self-confidence that makes their inner happiness project to those around them. That change is what ultimately makes a patient feel beautiful."
Informed by the belief that plastic surgery is an art and a process, Schimpf equips readers with the knowledge they need to set healthy expectations and understand the limitations of the discipline. This new guidebook details important information about the different plastic surgery procedures available to patients, how to spot myths and misconceptions about plastic surgery, how culture influences plastic surgery decisions, and the importance behind plastic surgery and its role in medicine.
About Dennis Schimpf
Dennis Schimpf, MD, FACS, spent the first five years of his career in academic medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, and subsequently obtained an MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He opened his practice, Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery, in 2013. Since its inception, Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery has evolved into a multifaceted practice focusing almost exclusively on cosmetic plastic surgery of the face and body. In addition to his work as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Schimpf founded Loopit, a new social health and wellness network designed to connect consumers with local businesses through better information. Join Loopit at Loopit.com or download it in the app store @loopit.
About ForbesBooks
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.
