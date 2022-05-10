Insights on the Flash Memory Card Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flash memory card market reached a value of US$ 8.0 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Flash memory card, also known as a storage card, refers to a storage device which uses nonvolatile semiconductor memory for the storage of data like pictures, audio, videos, documents and texts in mobile computing devices. These cards have higher-density storage capacities, require less power and can be used with several devices. Additionally, flash memory cards allow swift access and are less prone to mechanical damage. Due to their light weight and compact size, flash memory cards have become a preferred choice among consumers across the globe. Global Flash Memory Card
The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.
The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.
An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.
Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global flash memory card market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global flash memory card industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flash memory card industry?
- What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flash memory card market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flash memory card market?
- What is the structure of the global flash memory card market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global flash memory card market?
- How are flash memory cards manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flash Memory Card Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 SD
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Memory Sticks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 MMC
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Compact Flash
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Picture Card
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Smart Media
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Smart Devices
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cameras and Camcorders
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 SanDisk
15.3.2 IMEC
15.3.3 Corsair
15.3.4 G.SKILL International Enterprise
15.3.5 Mushkin
15.3.6 Kingston
15.3.7 Samsung
15.3.8 SK Hynix
15.3.9 Toshiba
15.3.10 Transcend Information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z0nlx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.